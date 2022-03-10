Police have described a man who killed three people in Coventry and Leamington Spa as "extremely evil".

Anthony Russell admitted murdering Julie Williams, her son David Williams and 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, whose body was found in woodland near Leamington Spa.

On Thursday he was also convicted of raping Ms McGregor.

The attacks took place across seven days in October 2020 and Det Supt Shaun Edwards from West Midlands Police, said Russell had targeted vulnerable people.