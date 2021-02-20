Fuel prices at the pumps in the UK hit an all-time high this week, with petrol reaching about 148p a litre and diesel more than 151p.

In Coventry, leaders are also counting an environmental cost as well as the one on pockets.

A pilot scheme in the city is encouraging people to think differently about how they get around. It offers residents £3,000 in transport credits - which can be spent on buses, trains or taxis - in exchange for old and high-polluting cars, which might be becoming a financial pain to run.

Transport for West Midlands has also teamed up with Coventry cycle shops to offer those taking part the chance to buy a new bike.

The pilot launched in March last year and so far, 79 people have handed in their cars to be taken off the streets permanently and crushed.

The scheme expires at the end of next month and West Midlands mayor Andy Street says it has been a test to gauge what incentives can be used to encourage greater use of public transport.