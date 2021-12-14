This year, Coventry offered homes to hundreds of migrants fleeing war and persecution in countries across the world.

Earlsdon Primary School is proud of its reputation for helping children of new arrivals settle into life in the city.

The school has welcomed children whose families are from Uzbekistan, Tanzania, Syria and Afghanistan.

Christmas preparations are well under way at the school and the BBC spoke to pupils in the classroom to discuss what the festive season means to them.