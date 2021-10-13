A farmer from Warwickshire has captured footage of a rare white wallaby on the hop.

Jack Smith, 19, spotted the creature while out planting barley in a field near Kenilworth on Tuesday evening.

"I saw it in the hedge and thought it was a rabbit or a cat," he said. "But then it started hopping away."

White wallabies are so coloured due to a rare genetic mutation and are native to Bruny Island in Tasmania.

Mr Smith said he was left "in a bit of shock" after seeing the animal and had "no idea where it came from".