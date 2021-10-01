A student at Coventry University has developed a prototype device in a bid to tackle the issue of aquaplaning.

The problem occurs when a layer of water builds up between a vehicle's tyres and the surface of the road, particularly at higher speeds, causing it to lose control.

Ravi Ranjan created the Run Dry Traction System as part of his masters degree and it works by blasting air in front of a tyre to displace water, so grip can be maintained.

It has already been patented in the US and Japan and interest is being shown by major car manufacturers in the UK.