An investigation is under way to check whether a huge warehouse fire in Coventry led to the deaths of hundreds of fish.

The blaze broke out at RAM Enterprise on Prologis Park last week and following the operation to bring the flames under control, dead fish were found not only in a nearby lake but also the River Sowe.

Amid the probe, the Environment Agency has called on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to boost levels of oxygen in the water.