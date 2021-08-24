Tom Cruise who is in England filming the latest Mission: Impossible film has landed by helicopter in a Warwickshire family's garden.

Alison Webb had only been told an unnamed VIP was running late and needed somewhere to land - as the nearby airport was shut.

She was not expecting Hollywood royalty who posed for pictures and offered a free helicopter ride to her children and those of her partner.

Ms Webb's nine-year-old daughter said she did not quite know who the Hollywood A-lister was but "knew that he was definitely a famous person".

