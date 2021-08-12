The UK's first testing "mega lab" has been officially opened in Warwickshire with the aim of increasing daily coronavirus testing capacity.

Based in Leamington Spa, the Rosalind Franklin facility has been operating for a few weeks and has processed almost 300,000 Covid-19 tests, the government said.

It was officially opened by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday.

The largest laboratory of its kind in the UK, the government said it would ultimately create up to 1,500 jobs.

