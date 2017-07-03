Is there a more beautiful countryside sight than a field of poppies swaying gently in the summer evening breeze?

A field near Leamington Spa in Warwickshire has become a hit on Facebook and Instagram as photographers and local residents marvel at the colour on show.

Local people believe it may be the first time in more than 30 years that the field has been full of poppies.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) is asking anyone who visits a field of poppies to treat the area with respect.

There were issues for farmers during lockdown with people ignoring the Countryside Code, trampling over crops and wildlife corridors.

The NFU says poppies are a good break crop in arable rotations.