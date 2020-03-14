Trains were unable to moo-ve through a station on Friday after cows invaded the railway lines.

The herd was seen galloping through Nuneaton station just before 11:00.

Network Rail halted trains while the animals were safely moved away, and joked: "Please don’t look the udder way if you see any."

Trains resumed their journeys after about an hour and Network Rail said they had spoken to a farmer about not letting his cattle loose on the railway again.