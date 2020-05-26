A couple who met online during the pandemic have wed as soon as Covid restrictions relaxed on Monday.

Dwain Daley and Nyasha Pitt said they had spent only four days apart since meeting in July.

The couple tied the knot at Coventry Register Office and said they were already thinking of sharing their moment when rules are further relaxed.

"[We] cannot wait to start planning for the party now in the summer, when hopefully everyone is going to be allowed out to celebrate with us," Mrs Daley said.