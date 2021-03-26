Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, an 89-year-old has taken up rollerskating to raise money for charity.

John Wilcock, from Warwick, said he had not skated for 70 years, but had been encouraged by the efforts of Capt Sir Tom and the school meals campaign led by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Using his wife's rollator frame to steady himself, he plans to skate 90 laps of a courtyard near his home in time to his 90th birthday in January.

He has so far raised thousands for food charity FareShare.