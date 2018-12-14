A student who needs to use crutches because of a nerve condition has walked 14 miles in seven days – raising more than £4,000 for charity.

Pat Smith, 20, from Lillington, near Leamington Spa, in Warwickshire, has NF2, which means he has benign tumours across his body.

It affects his hearing, balance and mobility.

He spent a week raising money for Nerve Tumours UK, with an initial fundraising target of just £250.

Video journalist: John Bray