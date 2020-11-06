Virtual visits boost for care home residents
Video calls between children and care home residents are giving emotional boosts to young and old, a charity says.
Warwickshire-based Kissing it Better say the sessions are rewarding for both generations, making them feel valued.
It is looking for more young people to volunteer to join the Zoom calls.
Mary, 87, says she looks forward to seeing the children, and their pets, every week.
