A distraught mother whose teenage son died in a suspected suicide has called for more school education around mental health.

Tracey Tyler, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, fears lockdown may have played a part in events.

Following the death of 14-year-old Sam in May, she is urging parents to talk openly to their children about their feelings.

She has also started an online petition calling on the government to ensure school children are taught the signs of depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses, and how and where they can access help.

A date for an inquest into Sam's death has yet to be confirmed.

