Drivers in Warwickshire caught watching films and video-calling
Thirty drivers were caught in one day for offences including video-calling, making phone calls and even watching films while on busy roads.
An unmarked lorry has been used this week in Warwickshire to film examples of dangerous driving.
The position of the cab in the lorry allowed police to see inside vehicles on motorways and busy A roads.
Warwickshire Police said 36 people had died on the county's roads in 2019.
