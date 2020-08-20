New dads use storytelling to educate about Sikh culture
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coventry dads write children's book to educate about Sikhism

A group of fathers in Coventry have created a new children's book so young people can learn about the Sikh religion and its customs.

On becoming new dads they felt there was a lack of diversity in books after seeing very few characters of Sikh faith.

They hope the new book will combat racism and educate people about the faith and culture.

Video journalist: Marian McNamee

  • 20 Aug 2020
Go to next video: The Sikh volunteers feeding thousands in lockdown