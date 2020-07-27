Former X Factor rapist's victims have "justice"

Video

A victim of a serial rapist who was a former X Factor contestant has described how she can finally get "some kind of peace" after his 22-year reign of terror was brought to an end.

Philip Blackwell, 56, was sentenced by a judge at Warwick Crown Court to a minimum of nine years.

At a previous hearing, Blackwell pleaded guilty to 31 sex offences, including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, assault by penetration, voyeurism and false imprisonment. The attacks took place in Birmingham, Nuneaton and Cornwall.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said that victims have some answers at last. "We finally have justice", she said.