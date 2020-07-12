Video

Performers from Circus Extreme say they feel ignored by the government and have warned their industry faces collapse without financial support.

Last week circus performers across the UK delivered a letter to Downing Street calling for inclusion in the recent arts rescue package or to be allowed to reopen.

Circus Extreme is currently staying in Stratford-upon-Avon, hoping to restart shows in time for the more lucrative summer period.

Quick-change artist Elaine Courtney said: "[The] circus started in England and we work very hard and all we want to do is start working and earn a wage."