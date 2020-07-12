Circus performers feel 'ignored' as lockdown eases
Performers from Circus Extreme say they feel ignored by the government and have warned their industry faces collapse without financial support.
Last week circus performers across the UK delivered a letter to Downing Street calling for inclusion in the recent arts rescue package or to be allowed to reopen.
Circus Extreme is currently staying in Stratford-upon-Avon, hoping to restart shows in time for the more lucrative summer period.
Quick-change artist Elaine Courtney said: "[The] circus started in England and we work very hard and all we want to do is start working and earn a wage."
