Tackling gangs to stop post-lockdown 'madness'

There are fears that the easing of lockdown will lead to an increase in criminal activity by gangs.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson has warned that teenagers who have not been in school, and young adults who have lost their jobs are especially vulnerable.

Between September 2018 and the beginning of April 2020, Coventry saw a surge in stabbings and shootings. Seven people lost their lives.

Joseph Squire, a youth worker for the St Giles Trust based at the University Hospital, Coventry, is a former criminal who has spent time in prison. He is now working on an intervention project to steer young people away from gangs.