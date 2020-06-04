Protestors take knee at George Floyd protest
George Floyd death: Hundreds join Leamington Spa protest

Hundreds have gathered in Leamington Spa to protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in US police custody.

It began with a march down the main street of the town, followed by a rally at the Pump Room Gardens.

Protesters kneeled and chanted his name.

Among those speaking at the rally was Junior Cunningham, from Warwick, who said he attended for his mixed-race son and daughter.

