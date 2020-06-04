Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd death: Hundreds join Leamington Spa protest
Hundreds have gathered in Leamington Spa to protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in US police custody.
It began with a march down the main street of the town, followed by a rally at the Pump Room Gardens.
Protesters kneeled and chanted his name.
Among those speaking at the rally was Junior Cunningham, from Warwick, who said he attended for his mixed-race son and daughter.
-
04 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-52928884/george-floyd-death-hundreds-join-leamington-spa-protestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window