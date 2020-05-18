Video

A man desperate to hug his grandmother while protecting her from possible infection has come up with what has been dubbed the "cuddle curtain".

Footage of the pair enjoying a long-awaited hug has been viewed millions of times on social media.

Based on a plastic shower curtain and featuring disposable gloves, Antony Cauvin, from Stratford-upon-Avon, said he had been thinking about the problem for some time.

Despite the easing of some lockdown measures in England, the government is still asking people to avoid meeting up with more than one person at a time from a different household and to maintain a gap of at least two metres at all times.