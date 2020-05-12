Castle's birds of prey are missing their audience

Video

Tourist attraction Warwick Castle has about 60 birds of prey used to flying for visitors.

During lockdown, and with no people at the site, they are still being kept fit and have daily routines.

But what will happen when the feathered friends, that have had a break from the public, see tourists again?

Handlers - who have used lockdown to hone their photography skills - shine a light on plans.

Video journalist: John Bray