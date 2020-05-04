HS2 tree protester 'willing to be arrested'

Video

An HS2 protester who has spent time living in a tree to try to stop the high-speed rail development says he is willing to be arrested.

The man, who calls himself Quercus, which is Latin for oak tree, is part of a makeshift camp at Crackley Woods, near Kenilworth Warwickshire.

Dozens of protesters are living in similar camps along the route of HS2 trying to prevent trees being felled.

Work is proceeding after the government gave it the go ahead.

The Crackley Woods protesters say they have been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic as though they are in a single, large household.

Quercus was talking to BBC reporter Phil Mackie.