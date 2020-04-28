Video

Charlecote Mill was built in the mid-1700s - but it's probably never known a time like this.

The Warwickshire mill, used by the BBC in their 1978 adaptation of George Eliot's The Mill on the Floss, sits on the banks of the River Avon.

Staff, as well as the mill, are currently working in overdrive, as miller Karl Grevatt battles to clear a seven-week order book for flour.

With the nation confined to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown, a rise in home baking appears to be contributing to the shortage of flour on supermarket shelves.

Grocery sales of flour were up 92% in the four weeks to 22 March compared to the same period last year, according to consumer analysts Kantar.

The National Association of British and Irish Millers says the industry is "working round the clock", milling flour 24 hours a day, seven days a week to double production - but is still struggling to meet demand.