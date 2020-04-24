Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Covid-19: Hundreds line streets for grandmother's funeral
Up to 400 people lined the streets of Willenhall, Coventry to pay tribute to a woman who touched their community.
Carole Flynn who worked at Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School as a learning mentor, died after contracting Covid-19.
Ms Flynn, 54, had recently become a grandmother and leaves behind three children.
Her funeral cortege was met with applause from well-wishers who stood apart from each other as it travelled through Willenhall on Wednesday.
-
24 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-52411869/covid-19-hundreds-line-streets-for-grandmother-s-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window