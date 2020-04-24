Hundreds line streets for grandmother's funeral

Video

Up to 400 people lined the streets of Willenhall, Coventry to pay tribute to a woman who touched their community.

Carole Flynn who worked at Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School as a learning mentor, died after contracting Covid-19.

Ms Flynn, 54, had recently become a grandmother and leaves behind three children.

Her funeral cortege was met with applause from well-wishers who stood apart from each other as it travelled through Willenhall on Wednesday.