Six-year-old's lockdown song to missed friends
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Six-year-old's lockdown song to missed friends

Like many parents, Chris Hill is trying to home-school his children but they just want to be with their friends.

So along with Phoebe who's six, and seven-year-old Elijah, Chris wrote a song and filmed a video to help pass the time at their home in Warwick.

  • 23 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Mum's lockdown struggle to keep eight kids amused