Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Six-year-old's lockdown song to missed friends
Like many parents, Chris Hill is trying to home-school his children but they just want to be with their friends.
So along with Phoebe who's six, and seven-year-old Elijah, Chris wrote a song and filmed a video to help pass the time at their home in Warwick.
-
23 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-52403189/coronavirus-six-year-old-s-lockdown-song-to-missed-friendsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window