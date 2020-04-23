Harry Potter garb among mum's lockdown fancy dress
Video

Coronavirus: Mum and daughter's lockdown walks in fancy dress

A woman says she's putting smiles on faces and raising morale during lockdown by wearing fancy dress on walks with her daughter.

Kitten Von Mew in the village of Bearley in Warwickshire is coming up with a new costume a day for their exercise.

Harry Potter characters are among those to have had a run-out, along with Halloween outfits and an early appearance of Santa Claus.

  • 23 Apr 2020
