Betty Gutteridge from Warwickshire was meant to celebrate her 100th birthday with her family and friends.

She had to cancel her party due to the pandemic, so Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service set up a special surprise for her to help mark the big day.

Staff from the fire service, as well as the local community, came out to celebrate Betty turning 100.

Her daughters live in Hong Kong and before the coronavirus outbreak they had planned to visit and celebrate with their mother.

Betty was worried she was going to have a "lonely" birthday, but said the surprise made the day "wonderful".