Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grandmother, 87, shows how to keep fit during lockdown
Dimla Devi has asthma, arthritis, and has had a double knee replacement.
But the 87-year-old from Leamington Spa is still finding ways to keep fit now she cannot go to the gym.
She plays squash, bounces balls, keeps up with her knitting and is embracing technology.
Ms Devi is now trying to encourage other older people, especially those from the South Asian community, to get moving and be positive.
-
19 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-52326752/grandmother-87-shows-how-to-keep-fit-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window