Video

Chesterton Windmill has stood on a hilltop in Warwickshire for nearly 390 years.

It's one of the most popular photographic landmarks anywhere in the West Midlands, and is normally just lit up at Christmas.

But now it's being illuminated every night in support of NHS staff and other key workers.

The windmill can be seen by motorists using the M40 motorway and the Fosse Way.

Organisers of the light-up are urging people not to travel to Chesterton during the coronavirus pandemic and, instead, look at images of the windmill online.

Video journalist: John Bray