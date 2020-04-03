Blue lights tribute to NHS and essential staff

Video

Police and fire crews helped to put on a moving display when they turned up to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire to show their appreciation to NHS staff.

As part of the "Clap for Carers" tribute for key workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic they switched on the blue lights of their vehicles.

More than a dozen police cars and vans could be seen in the car park of the hospital in Walsgrave.

An NHS worker who filmed the tribute said it left him feeling "humbled".