Cyclist films rides to boost self-isolators

Video

A cyclist is recording his daily rides to brighten the lives of people trapped indoors because of coronavirus.

Andy Laverock, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, has produced a series of films for social media and received dozens of messages from people who are currently self-isolating.

The 37-year-old Sky field engineer has so far travelled around his home town, nearby Warwick, Hatton canal locks and Chesterton Windmill, one of Warwickshire's most photographed landmarks, during his daily exercise from home.

Video journalist: John Bray