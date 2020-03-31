Video

A locked-down restaurant owner has delivered more than three and a half thousand meals to NHS staff at two hospitals.

Kelly Iles, from The Barn Kitchen in Coventry, has used food from her closed venue, while more than 700 people have also paid for meals for doctors and nurses via a link on her website.

Grateful NHS staff have been posting thank you messages to Kelly on social media.

And now she has been offered a van by a local furniture company so she can do fewer trips to Warwick Hospital and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

Video journalist: John Bray