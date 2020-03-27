'I'm really scared to be moving house'

Video

A couple from Warwick have described their fear as they move house during the coronavirus outbreak.

David and Ruth Arnold are loading and driving the removal van themselves to avoid coming into contact with anyone else.

They said they had already signed a new lease agreement and could not afford to pay rent on two properties.

The government is urging buyers and renters not to move to try to limit the spread of the virus.

If a house is vacant, however, the advice is the transaction can continue but the guidelines regarding house removals must be followed.