'We knocked on doors asking if anyone needed food'
Coronavirus: Giving food parcels to neighbours

A family from Nuneaton have set up a food parcel service to help vulnerable neighbours with food and provisions during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sam Moore said she noticed elderly people living nearby who were reluctant to go out because of worries around spreading Covid-19.

Despite being a low-income family, she said her family wanted to give back to the community which had helped them after a house fire.

  • 16 Mar 2020
