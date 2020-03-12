Media player
Sport Relief 2020: The young men finding a career in sport
A charity is providing free courses to help young people in Coventry aspire to a career in sport.
Money raised for BBC Sport Relief helps fund the sports leader sessions run by Positive Youth Foundation.
Many of the teenagers it helps said they lacked confidence or were socially isolated before enrolling on the evening course.
Cormac Whelan, from the foundation, said: "We want young people in this area to take on their ambitions and make a career out of it."
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
12 Mar 2020
