Hit-and-run driver jailed after fracturing PC's skull

Video

A motorist's dashcam captured footage of a Coventry police officer being hit by a car.

PC Chris Burnham was left with a fractured skull and spent a week in a induced coma.

He was attempting to stop Tekle Lennox after he earlier failed to pull over.

Lennox was jailed for seven years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest.

He will serve a five-year driving ban following his release from prison.