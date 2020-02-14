Family 'got no money for forever home lost to HS2'

Video

A family says the company behind HS2 has not paid them for their farm despite them being forced to hand over the keys on Friday.

Alison Ramseier left the property in Marston, near Coleshill, Warwickshire, three-and-a-half years ago after she was burgled during a rise in crime in the area.

She puts that down to the number of buildings in the area left derelict to make way for the high-speed rail line.

HS2 Ltd said: "As with any property purchase payment can be arranged now that keys have been exchanged."