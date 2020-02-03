Canal searched in hunt for missing mother
A stretch of canal is being searched after police received "new information" about the disappearance of a young mother more than 28 years ago.

Nicola Payne, then 18, went missing while walking across wasteland near her parents' house in Coventry in 1991.

West Midlands Police said officers were working with a specialist underwater search team on an area of canal between Coventry and Rugby.

