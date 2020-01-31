Snapchat video and the murder boast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emmanuel Lukenga murder boast shared on Snapchat
Police have issued video footage of a man bragging about killing another.
Enroy Ruddock shared the boast on Snapchat, the West Midlands force said. On Friday, the 19-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Emmanuel Lukenga, who was 21 when he was stabbed to death in Coventry in June last year.
Police have also shared CCTV footage which they said showed Ruddock filming the brag on the same day as the killing.
A further two men have been handed life sentences for Mr Lukenga's murder.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-51333718/emmanuel-lukenga-murder-boast-shared-on-snapchatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window