'Heaven needs to hear the engines revving'
Leamington boy's funeral sees hundreds of bikers rev engines

Hundreds of bikers from across the country have turned out to the funeral of a three-year-old boy in Leamington Spa.

Romeo Ferreira, who loved motorbikes, died of a brain tumour last month.

His father, Leandro Ferreira, said he hoped the rev of the engines would be heard in heaven.

  • 23 Jan 2020
