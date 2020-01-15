The man living in an HS2 protest camp

Video

HS2 campaigners have now spent more than three months living in a protest camp at Cubbington Wood in Warwickshire.

Despite increasingly muddy conditions, the local residents say they are determined to stay put and ensure trees which are hundreds of years old are not felled by HS2 contractors.

HS2 Ltd has deferred work on the woodland while the scheme is being reviewed by ex-HS2 chairman Douglas Oakervee.

The Save Cubbington Woods group was set up by 52-year-old father-of-three Matt Bishop, who runs a boating centre in nearby Royal Leamington Spa.

He's part of a group of around 20 people on a rota who keep a constant presence at the camp, and he sleeps in the woods at least twice a week.

An HS2 spokesperson said: "Seven million new trees and shrubs will be planted as part of the HS2 programme. The new native woodlands will cover over nine square kilometres of land."

Video journalist: John Bray