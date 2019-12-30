Walking the line: Millennium highwire feat relived

Video

Twenty years after a tightrope walker made history in Coventry, a documentary is being shown to mark the anniversary.

A crowd of 30,000 people watched as Frenchman Ramon Kelvink walked a wire between two of the city's church spires.

Tightrope Replay is due to shown at the cathedral on New Year's Eve.

Mr Kelvink was killed in a car crash in 2014.