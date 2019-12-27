MBE for woman who broke through concrete ceiling

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Year Honours 2020: MBE for woman engineer from Rugby
Yewande Modupe, from Rugby, in Warwickshire, has already won many awards but her latest gong has left her feeling "very humbled".
The 35-year-old principal engineer for Laing O' Rourke has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to engineering and diversity in STEM design and innovation.
She was named one of the top 100 Most Influential Women Leaders in Engineering UK and Europe by the Financial Times.
-
27 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-50926688/new-year-honours-2020-mbe-for-woman-engineer-from-rugbyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window