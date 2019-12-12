'I've used my pension to save 62,000 animals'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Warwickshire man uses pension to save 62,000 animals

Geoff Grewcock set up a sanctuary in his garden 18 years ago.This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Dec 2019