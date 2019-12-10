'Every time the phone rings my heart stops'
Coventry hit-and-run: Aaron Wilson's family in plea to drivers

The family of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash have appealed to the drivers involved to come forward.

Aaron Wilson, 29, was trapped after a Mercedes Vito van hit a Vauxhall Zafira and shunted it into a parked car in Longford Road, Coventry. He later died in hospital.

His family, who have appealed for help in finding the drivers, said their lives had been changed forever.

