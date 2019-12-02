'Usman Khan got a second chance and Saskia didn't'

Media player
London Bridge: 'Khan got second chance and Saskia didn't'
Friends of a woman killed in the London Bridge attack on Friday said she would have stood her ground in the face of her killer.
Saskia Jones, 23, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was fatally stabbed at a prisoner rehabilitation event by convicted terrorist Usman Khan, 28.
Ms Jones and Jack Merritt, 25, who was also killed at the event, will be remembered at a vigil and service at Guildhall Yard in London later.
02 Dec 2019
