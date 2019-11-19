'I call myself The Autistic Artist'

Video

Five years ago, Kitty Kaur was diagnosed with autism.

She said she had been struggling to cope with "the outside world" but found creating art made her feel she could achieve anything.

To that end, the 23-year-old is being assisted by an employment support programme which helps long-term unemployed people into work through guidance and training.

With its help, the sculptor has set up business as "The Autistic Artist" in her home city of Coventry where her work has gone on show.

She said she wanted to "prove to the world that no matter the disability", dreams could be realised.

Video journalist: John Bray