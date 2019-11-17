'Basketball's about heart not height'

Video

Jahmani Swanson, known as Mani Love, plays basketball for the Harlem Globetrotters in New York and has become an internet sensation as he achieved his dreams of becoming a basketball star despite being born with dwarfism.

Jahmani is also known as ‘mini Michael Jordan’, as he measures 4ft 5in tall (1.34m).

He's visiting school's in the UK, including St Gabriel's Academy in Rugby, to inspire school children to "dream big" and celebrate their differences.